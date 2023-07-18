Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

DUK opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

