Morgan Stanley Boosts Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $12.50

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

SRAD stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.60%. Research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

