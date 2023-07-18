Morgan Stanley Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $81.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,503. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

