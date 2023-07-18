Morgan Stanley Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $81.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.
State Street Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:STT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,503. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of State Street
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.