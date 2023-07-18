Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.