Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 4,130,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 7,449,482 shares.The stock last traded at $90.74 and had previously closed at $86.37.

The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,800,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

