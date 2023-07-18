MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $46.52 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $46.52 million and $2.71 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
MovieBloc Profile
MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,345,372,888 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
