MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

NYSE MYTE opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $332.73 million, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.02.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 261,840 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 145,030 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

