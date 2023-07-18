Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Update

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the June 15th total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

