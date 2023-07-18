National Bank Financial Cuts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CROMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $10.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $13.07.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

