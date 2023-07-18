National Bank Financial Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$24.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of APYRF remained flat at $16.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

