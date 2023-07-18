National Bankshares Trims Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.64.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,983. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.