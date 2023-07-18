National Bankshares Trims Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.
APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.64.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,983. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
