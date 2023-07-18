New World Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.93. 278,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,288. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

