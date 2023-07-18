NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
NextDecade Price Performance
NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.12 on Friday. NextDecade has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.09.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that NextDecade will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
