NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NextDecade Price Performance

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.12 on Friday. NextDecade has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.09.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that NextDecade will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 135.3% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 679,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 73,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 142,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at about $600,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

