Nimish P. Shah Acquires 1,750,000 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) Director Nimish P. Shah bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

APGE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.80. 416,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

