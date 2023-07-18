Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.13.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

