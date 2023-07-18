Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nkarta Price Performance
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nkarta
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.