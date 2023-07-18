NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.