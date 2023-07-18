Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.
Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $98.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.00. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
