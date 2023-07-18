Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $98.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.00. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.