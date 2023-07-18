Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NQP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 78,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,015. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $12.75.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
