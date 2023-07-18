Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NQP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 78,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,015. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 965,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 457,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 158,679 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

