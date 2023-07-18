NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NUVSF opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.