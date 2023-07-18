nVent Electric plc (NVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 4th

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.