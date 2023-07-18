Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 60,969 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.06. 682,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,318. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

