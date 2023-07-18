Oak Family Advisors LLC Invests $1.40 Million in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BP by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 709,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 90,654 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 3,036.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 90,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 87,911 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BP by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 59,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

BP Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,851. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. BP’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

