Oak Family Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,502,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.