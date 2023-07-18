Oak Family Advisors LLC Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,000. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 2.4% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

TAP traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $69.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

