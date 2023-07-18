Oak Family Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 136.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 139,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.