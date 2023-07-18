Oak Family Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Belden accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Belden worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $762,000.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Belden Trading Down 0.0 %

BDC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $98.70. 10,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,379. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.