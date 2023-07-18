Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 11,310 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $1,141,727,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 28,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 114,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 143.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. 145,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

