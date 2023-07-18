Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 910 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. 294,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. AES’s payout ratio is -80.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

