Oldfather Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

NYSE:PNC traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.