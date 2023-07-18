Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,796 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EEM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,011,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,970,318. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

