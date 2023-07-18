OmniaVerse Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $168,927.08 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

