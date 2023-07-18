OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.