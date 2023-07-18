OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXFree Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

