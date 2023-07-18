ONE Gas, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of OGS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 546,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,916. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,632,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ONE Gas by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,014,000 after buying an additional 153,505 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ONE Gas by 528.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 908,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,974,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 201.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

