OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $42.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONEW. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

ONEW opened at $38.19 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $601.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.95 million. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $578,876.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,278.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $578,876.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,278.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $185,770.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,809.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,997 shares of company stock worth $2,990,769. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 81.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

