Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Update

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONEXF shares. CIBC raised shares of Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Onex’s payout ratio is presently -16.48%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

