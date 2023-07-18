Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Open Lending from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Open Lending stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.75. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 33.36%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares in the company, valued at $27,190,746.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares in the company, valued at $27,190,746.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $1,065,611. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 129.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 801.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

