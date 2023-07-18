Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 716,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 704,689 shares.The stock last traded at $20.40 and had previously closed at $20.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.