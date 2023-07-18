Oppenheimer Increases PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target to $14.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.21.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
