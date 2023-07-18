Oppenheimer Increases PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target to $14.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.21.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

