Oppenheimer Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $158.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $153.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.