Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) & Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Oracle has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oracle and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 0 11 12 0 2.52 Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Oracle presently has a consensus price target of $118.15, indicating a potential downside of 0.63%. Opera has a consensus price target of $13.80, indicating a potential downside of 33.62%. Given Oracle’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oracle is more favorable than Opera.

This table compares Oracle and Opera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $49.95 billion 6.46 $8.50 billion $3.06 38.85 Opera $331.04 million 7.23 $15.03 million $0.42 49.50

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Opera. Oracle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 17.02% -470.73% 8.59% Opera 11.53% 4.59% 4.25%

Dividends

Oracle pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Opera pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Oracle pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Opera pays out 185.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oracle has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oracle beats Opera on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It also provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform. It operates in Nigeria, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, England, South Africa, Kenya, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

