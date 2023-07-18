Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $95.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

