Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,014 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 196.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,407 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 304,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 195,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.13. 427,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,106. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

