Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 355.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,691,000 after buying an additional 163,947 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 802.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter.

FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.55.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 185,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $113.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.13.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

