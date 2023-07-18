Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1,888.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teleflex by 526.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.37. 136,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. CL King initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.17.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

