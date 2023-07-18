Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2,546.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

