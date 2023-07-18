Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of NextDecade worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEXT. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at $73,417,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at $16,805,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $6,616,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 732,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NextDecade from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday.

NextDecade Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NEXT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 594,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. NextDecade Co. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $962.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.09.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.