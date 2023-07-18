Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187,836 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3,461.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Trading Up 0.4 %

L stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 156,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews



Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

