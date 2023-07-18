Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 252.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after buying an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $45,873,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.38. 427,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

