Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2,548.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,388 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,020,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,459,000 after purchasing an additional 411,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $239,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,378,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

