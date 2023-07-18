Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $909,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Shares of WHR traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.74. The stock had a trading volume of 343,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,283. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

